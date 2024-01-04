Kashmir In Cold Storage, Rain/Snow Remains Elusive

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 5 (IANS) Kashmir continued to remain in cold storage as rain/snow remained elusive in J&K on Friday.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has not given any hope of rain/snow in the plains during the next seven days although some precipitation could occur in higher reaches.

Unless it snows sufficiently during the 'Chillai Kalan' perennial water reservoirs in the mountains do not get replenished to sustain water in Kashmir's lakes, streams, rivers and springs during the summer months.

Jammu city on Thursday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.7 degrees.

Srinagar had minus 3, Gulmarg and Pahalgam minus 3.5 and minus 4.5 as the minimum temperature respectively.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 13.9. Jammu city had 5.1, Katra 6.1, Batote 3, Bhaderwah 0.2 and Banihal minus 0.5 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

