Ngamaleu Replaces Mughe In Cameroon AFCON Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Yaounde, Jan 5 (IANS) Dynamo Moscow winger Moumi Ngamaleu was called up to Cameroon's national team on Thursday by coach Rigobert Song ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which opens in Cote d'Ivoire next week.

Ngamaleu replaces Francois-Regis Mughe, who declined to participate in AFCON in order to prioritize playing for his club Marseille, reports Xinhua.

Ngamaleu, 29, was part of the Cameroon squad that reached the 2021 AFCON semifinal on home soil before being eliminated by Egypt.

He is expected to join the rest of the Indomitable Lions squad early Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where the team is currently based.

Cameroon's 10-day training camp will be punctuated by a friendly against Zambia on Monday.

The five-time AFCON champions have been drawn into Group C alongside Guinea, Gambia and reigning champions Senegal.

Cameroon will open the 34th edition of the biennial football tournament against Guinea on January 15 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

The tournament will run from January 13 to February 11.

