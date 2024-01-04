Safadi Condemns Israeli Agenda Of Destabilisation, Warns Of Regional Consequences

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday said that fuelling the West Bank and Lebanon is a goal of the "extremist agenda" of the Israeli government, which persists in destroying Gaza to prolong the term of its political leadership and drag the West into a regional war.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Safadi added that the Israeli crimes in Palestine and Lebanon reflect the agenda of killing and destruction, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed that eveyone will pay the price of violating international law and failure to stop this extremism.