Zarqa Free Zone Records 37% Surge In Vehicle Clearances

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Zarqa Free Zone witnessed an increase in the number of cleared vehicles by the end of 2023, reaching 74,000 vehicles, marking a 37 per cent hike compared with 54,000 vehicles in 2022, President of the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC) Mohammad Bustanji announced on Thursday.

Bustanji added that the clearance of electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed a rise of 146 per cent last year, totalling 38,277 vehicles, compared with 15,576 vehicles at the end of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The clearance rate for hybrid vehicles showed a 17 per cent increase, reaching 15,940 vehicles in 2023, compared with 13,629 vehicles in 2022, he pointed out.

Bustanji also highlighted a decline in the clearance of gasoline-powered vehicles by 28 per cent by the end of 2023, amounting to 11,263 vehicles, compared with 15,634 vehicles in 2022.



He added that clearance for diesel-powered vehicles dropped by 14 per cent to 8,104 vehicles in 2023, compared with 9,456 vehicles in the previous year.

Reexport also saw a growth of 12 per cent to 47,087 vehicles last year, compared with 41,756 vehicles in 2022, the JFZIC president noted.

Bustanji stressed that these statistics directly reflect the stability of legislation and regulations pertaining to the vehicle sector, pointing out that no new taxes were imposed.