Safadi Highlights Ongoing Efforts To Halt Brutal Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said on Thursday that Jordan continues its efforts to halt the brutal Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza. He also emphasised the Kingdom's commitment to confront illegitimate Israeli actions, unlawful practices, settler terrorism in the West Bank, and extremist agendas targeting Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Safadi also highlighted Jordan's support for South Africa's call against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide and violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. He also mentioned ongoing legal preparations and coordination with Arab and Islamic nations.

He also stressed Jordan's rejection of calling Israeli aggression on Gaza self-defence, labelling it as a savage assault that will not bring security to Israel or the region, and that Israel will not enjoy security, stability and peace unless Palestinians do.

Safadi also criticised Israel's policy of preventing sufficient aid, calling it a violation of international law and a war crime. He also highlighted the Kingdom's efforts, following Royal directives, by delivering medical and humanitarian aid, contributing to Jordanian hospitals in Gaza.

Safadi also affirmed Jordan's historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and condemned Israeli war crimes. He stressed that Jordan was among the first to call for holding Israel accountable for war crimes in Gaza at the United Nations.

He also highlighted that Jordan cannot single-handedly address the Israeli aggression and called for collective international action. Safadi emphasised Jordan's dedication to confronting the Israeli government's aggressive agenda.

Safadi concluded by addressing the escalating situations in the West Bank and Lebanon, describing them as part of the Israeli government's extremist agenda aimed at prolonging its political leadership and dragging the region into a regional war. He also warned that everyone will pay the price for violating international law and not curbing this extremism.