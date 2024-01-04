Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Inspects AIG Offices

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Luis Oliva

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office carried out a 'visual inspection' procedure at the offices of the Government Innovation Authority (AIG), on Thursday, December 4.

The proceedings are part of the investigation initiated on December 1, 2023, for the alleged commission of crime against the Public Administration.

The complaint was filed against the former director of the institution, Luis Oliva, by deputy administrator Luis Stoute for possible irregularities in the use of software that was used for the Digital Voucher platform.

On December 6, Oliva, who is also a candidate for deputy for the Democratic Revolutionary Party, went to the Electoral Court to renounce the electoral jurisdiction that he would acquire for the next elections.

At that time, Oliva said that he had nothing to hide and had no problems with investigations being carried out to clarify the facts. He added that Deputy Administrator Stoute does not understand computer programs, ensuring that everything is his mistake.

Oliva, like the AIG, has been questioned about how the digital voucher was distributed, one of them was Congressman Juan Diego Vásquez who asked why this benefit reached fewer people in more vulnerable places than San Miguelito.