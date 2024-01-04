(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced positive final results from its recently completed human Pilot Study #1 evaluating DehydraTECH(TM) technology for the oral delivery of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drug semaglutide available commercially in the branded product Rybelsus(R). According to the announcement, the study was performed by a prominent university research center comparing a single 7 mg semaglutide dose of a Rybelsus tablet (“control”) to a matching dose from Rybelsus that had been compound formulated in capsule form using DehydraTECH processing technology enhancements (“DehydraTECH GLP-1”). In general, the DehydraTECH processing enabled improvements in delivery of semaglutide to the bloodstream, and the improvements in controlling blood sugar were more pronounced in the final combined results than they were in the first half of the study as reported in press releases issued Nov. 27 and 28, 2023.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 38 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN