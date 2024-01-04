420 With CNW - California AG Says Interstate Marijuana Trade Would Attract Federal Enforcement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent letter from the California attorney general to state cannabis regulators has pretty much

killed any hope

of developing the interstate cannabis trade. Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) stating that businesses between licensed cannabis businesses in California and out-of-state entities could lead to“significant legal risk to the State of California,” as per the nation's federal

Controlled Substances Act .

Although the controversial plant is legal in dozens of states for either recreational or medical consumption, federal law still classifies the substance as a...

