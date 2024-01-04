Qatarisation Ratios Go Up In Kahramaa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The performance indexes of the Qatarisation ratios in the Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) witnessed an increase in 2023. In the professional category (support) Qatarisation recorded an increase of 35.86% while it stood at 42.32% and 63.79% in the professional category (specialisation and engineering) and administrative category (support office), respectively.

The administrative category (specialist) and leadership and supervisory positions witnessed an increase of 72.61% and 98.90% in 2023.“Kahramaa has successfully raised the performance indexes of Qatarisation ratios of 2023 in the main occupational categories.

These results show a notable increase from last years as part of the Kahramaa's efforts to qualify national cadres and prioritise them when filling administrative, leadership and technical positions and in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030,” Kahramaa said in a post, shared on its official X account.

