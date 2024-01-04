Moph Temporarily Shifts Reception, Security Counters At Its Headquarters

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has temporarily shifted the reception area which includes the security, visitors and services counters at its headquarters to the back lobby area in the ministry's building near the parking entrance. The counters will be working in the new place during official working hours, MoPH yesterday announced through a post on its official X account.

The shifting is due to the start of renovation works in the reception area on the ground floor of the ministry's main building as part of its keenness to provide the best services to visitors by improving and modernising the reception area to meet the needs of visitors and the public.“We would like to note that until the completion of the renovation works, the main entrance door of the ministry will be used for the entry and exit of employees only, and signs have been put in place to direct employees, visitors and the public,” the post noted.

