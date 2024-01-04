QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR3.5Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills worth QR3 for maturities of one week, one month, three months, six months, and nine months, reports QNA. The QCB said on its website that the treasury bills were issued as follows: QR500mn for one week at an interest rate of 5.7550%; QR500mn for one month with an interest rate of 5.8125%; QR500mn for three months at an interest rate of 5.8950%; QR1bn for six months with an interest rate of 5.9525%; and QR1bn for nine months with an interest rate of 6.0000%.

