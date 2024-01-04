Young People From Curitiba Qualify In Carpentry To Win The Job Market

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland Agriculture (brand of CNH ) used more than 1,500 kilos of pine and eucalyptus wood to change the lives of 100 young people in vulnerable situations.

All the material was donated to a carpentry workshop in Paraná to support the professional training classes for the young members of the "Dream Workshop" project at the Curitiba Plant in Brazil.

The initiative offers design carpentry classes to low-income young people living in Curitiba, under 18 years of age, and aims to offer fundamental knowledge about the use of wood not only to carve objects, but other unique applications like scenography. Classes began in April this year and will continue into 2024. The students have access to a laboratory fully equipped with tools, equipment and accessories.

The wood donated by CNH had been used in boxes to transport machinery parts for brands. Instead of discarding the material, CNH decided to give it a new purpose that was not only environmental, but that also had a social benefit. This reinforces the company's commitment to the development of the communities near its factories through quality education.

"The use of wood from donations underscores our commitment to the responsible management of natural resources, avoiding waste and encouraging the reuse of materials. And, by training young people to transform this donated wood into valuable products, we contribute to fostering the local economy and, at the same time, promoting sustainability", says Fábio Belasco, CNH's Environment Manager for Latin America.

In November, the students of the Project had a special class with companies sponsoring the initiative. Representatives of CNH, Lwart Environmental Solutions and the São Paulo Art and Culture Institute were in the Industrial City of Curitiba, in the woodworking workshop, for the exhibition of the pieces produced by the young students.

"This is an opportunity for them to learn a new profession and to position themselves differently in the job market," says Ottiniel Caetano, one of the teachers at the workshop.

"CNH believes in the effectiveness of the circular economy to contribute to the environment and the challenge of protecting the planet. For this reason, it maintains investment in initiatives like this, which provide a correct destination for its materials, bringing benefits to the community and with an eye on environmental preservation", concludes Erika Michalick, CNH's Sustainability Manager for Latin America.