US High School Shooting: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Iowa, Says Official

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A teenage gunman killed one fellow student and wounded five other people before killing himself during a shooting Thursday at a high school in the midwestern US state of Iowa, authorities said those injured by the 17-year-old shooter were four other students and a school administrator, said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.