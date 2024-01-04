Glynis Johns, British Actress Who Played Mary Poppins, Passes Away At 100

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "British actress Glynis Johns, best known for her iconic portrayal of Winifred Banks in the film \"Mary Poppins,\" has passed away at the age of 100 on October 5, 1923, in South Africa to Welsh parents immersed in show business, Johns had a deep-seated passion for acting from an early age. Her son preceded her in death Read | US high school shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Iowa, says officialJohns, a seasoned talent in both film and stage, earned accolades for her performances over a career spanning more than six decades. Notably, she received a Tony Award in 1973 for her role in the Stephen Sondheim musical \"A Little Night Music.\" Her versatility shone through various roles, including an Oscar nomination for her part in the 1960 film \"The Sundowners.\"Film Legacy

Her portrayal of Winifred Banks, a suffragette mother in "Mary Poppins," stood out among her numerous film appearances. Clad in a distinctive blue dress with a proclamation for "Votes for Women," Johns sang the catchy anthem "Sister Suffragette," leaving an indelible mark on the classic movie Apart from her iconic role in "Mary Poppins," Johns showcased her talent in diverse roles, from a flirtatious mermaid in "Miranda" (1948) to her nomination for an Academy Award for her role in "The Sundowners." Her contributions to stage productions, notably performing "Send in the Clowns" in the original Broadway run of "A Little Night Music," were equally remarkable the silver screen, Johns made notable TV appearances, including her portrayal of Lady Penelope Peasoup in the famed "Batman" series during the 1960s. Her last acting credit was in the 1999 film "Superstar," marking the culmination of a prolific career

