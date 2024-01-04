Delhi Metro Update: Normal Services Resume On Yellow Line

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi metro update: Normal services resumed on the Yellow line on Friday, updated Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on X. The Yellow Line metro services suffered a technical issue from Lok Kalyan Marg to Udyog Bhawan on Thursday Yellow line links Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.A signaling issue on the Delhi metro's Yellow Line led to a delay in services on the route. The signaling issue was observed on a section of the corridor, reported PTI Read: Delhi Metro New Year restrictions: DMRC restricts exit from Rajiv Chowk on December 31. Timings and other details hereEarlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said in a post on X that services had been delayed on the Lok Kalyan Marg-Udyog Bhawan section of the Yellow Line Read: After Delhi metro, pro-Khalistan graffiti found at Kashmiri Gate flyover; case registeredServices on the Yellow Line were regulated on Thursday due to a track circuit drop issue between Lok Kalyan Marg and Udyog Bhawan stations, an official told PTI Read: Delhi metro ride turns fatal for 35-year-old woman. Here's what happened\"Due to this issue, trains are running at restricted speeds in this small section, resulting in the bunching of trains. Normal train services are available on the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line,\" he said official said the necessary repair of the track circuit will be \"undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue services\" to avoid inconvenience to the public during the daytime Read: Delhi Metro's frequency to increase from today to beat air pollutionIn December 2023, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) completed twenty-one years of journey. DMRC began operations with a small line on December 25, 2002, and completed 21 years of journey in the year, dotted with several achievements the last two decades, Delhi Metro has expanded to a wider network in Delhi. The constant technological development has encouraged more and more people to use public transport to move towards sustainability.

