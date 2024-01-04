               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Covid-19 Updates LIVE: Two Cases Of Sub-Variant JN.1 Detected In Odisha


1/4/2024 11:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India on Thursday reported 760 new Covid-19 cases as per the health ministry's data. The total active caseload of the viral disease was logged at 4,423, a decrease of 17 since Wednesday morning. With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,15,896, two patients in Kerala and Karnataka lost their lives due to Covid. Since 2020, as many as 5,33,373 people have died due to coronavirus infection as per government data are LIVE updates on Covid-19

