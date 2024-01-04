Bank Holidays In January 2024: Is January 6Th A Holiday?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "January 6 is a Saturday and while many may wonder if it is a bank holiday, the simple answer is no. Banks are usually off on the second and fourth Saturdays in any given month. Thus, all first and third Saturdays and duty days are as usual. And further, in case the month has a fifth Saturday, that would also be a working day, this month does have a total of 16 holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states | Maharashtra Bank Holidays in 2023When are the holidays?Here are the weekend dates where banks will be shut - January 7 (Sunday), January 13 (Second Saturday), January 14 (Sunday), January 21 (Sunday), January 27 (Fourth Saturday) and January 28 (Sunday).Below is the full list of other bank holidays in January 2024:Bank Holidays ListThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions See | Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates, and trading holidays in the new yearNationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

