               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 Super-Hit Movies Of DP


1/4/2024 11:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone turns 38 this year; Here are 7 super-hit films of the actress. 'Pathaan' to 'Padmavat' are 7 super-hit movies of the actress. Find out the full list

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 super-hit movies of DP

Deepika Padukone turns 38 this year; Here are 7 super-hit films of the actress. 'Pathaan' to 'Padmavat' are 7 super-hit movies of the actress. Find out the full list

Om Shanti Om

Her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan was a blockbuster. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan left a dashing mark which has been used by directors time and again

Cocktail

Deepika Padukone as Veronica will forever be etched in hearts of cine-lovers. Her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan was lauded

Pathaan

The super-hit of 2023, her character as Rubaai an ISI agent opposite Shah Rukh Khan as 'Pathaan' broke box-office

Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati exuded royaly. The surrounding controversy only helped in making the film a blockbuster

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This modern rendition of Romeo-Juliet, another Sanjay Bhanshali film, her chemistry with Ranveer Singh was drool-worthy

Chennai Express

Another pairing with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone as Meenamma was just the correct dose of comedy in the action-comedy drama

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Her chemistry with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was lauded.
The story revolves around the lives of four friends who meet during a trekking trip, then reunite after several years

MENAFN04012024007385015968ID1107686939

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search