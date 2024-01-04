Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 super-hit movies of DP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone turns 38 this year; Here are 7 super-hit films of the actress. 'Pathaan' to 'Padmavat' are 7 super-hit movies of the actress. Find out the full list

Deepika Padukone turns 38 this year; Here are 7 super-hit films of the actress. 'Pathaan' to 'Padmavat' are 7 super-hit movies of the actress. Find out the full list

Her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan was a blockbuster. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan left a dashing mark which has been used by directors time and again

Deepika Padukone as Veronica will forever be etched in hearts of cine-lovers. Her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan was lauded

The super-hit of 2023, her character as Rubaai an ISI agent opposite Shah Rukh Khan as 'Pathaan' broke box-office

Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati exuded royaly. The surrounding controversy only helped in making the film a blockbuster

This modern rendition of Romeo-Juliet, another Sanjay Bhanshali film, her chemistry with Ranveer Singh was drool-worthy

Another pairing with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone as Meenamma was just the correct dose of comedy in the action-comedy drama

Her chemistry with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was lauded.

The story revolves around the lives of four friends who meet during a trekking trip, then reunite after several years