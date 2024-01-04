Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Accuses Vicky Jain Of Being Jealous Of Her Captaincy, Indulge In Verbal Fight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, the Bigg Boss 17 contestants and real-life couple were seen having a fallout in the recent episode. The producers have released a new promo on Instagram, hinting at more drama in paradise due to Ankita's leadership. We saw Vicky urge Isha Malviya to designate his wife the new captain of the house on a recent episode. Ankita, on the other hand, accused him of being jealous of her leadership in the video.



The incident

It all started when the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress urged Vicky to do his house duties, but he responded angrily to Ankita. Ankita tells Vicky that he and Abhishek Kumar should clean the garden area. Vicky Jain responds to Ankita, saying that they will do it when we have to. Ankita did not like the way Vicky spoke to her and said that he must respect the captain. Vicky says that they will respect the captain, as per the captain's behavior.



This enraged Ankita and the argument between them quickly devolved into a verbal brawl. Ankita accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy at the end of the video. The later call each other 'pagal', 'bewakoof insaan'.



Ankita and Vicky's relationship



It turns out that the couples within the Bigg Boss house are having difficulties getting along. Many times they have been seen disrespecting each other and Vicky also showed a slap to Ankita.

