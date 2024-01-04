Kareena Kapoor Khan To Make Her Kannada Debut With Yash In THIS Film, Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her Kannada film debut. According to sources, she will co-star alongside Yash in his forthcoming flick 'Toxic'. Yash announced his new project last year, and the title was unveiled in December. While specifics about the film are still being kept under wraps, a fresh report claims that Kareena will play the lead role. If the rumors are accurate, this will be Kareena's first Kannada film.

According to Filmfare, director Geetu Mohandas and Yash are expected to announce Kareena's addition to the cast in the coming days. It is also reported that the filming would begin in a few weeks. Kareena is not

the first Bollywood star to collaborate with Yash. In 2022, Yash was seen in 'KGF 2' with Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

'Toxic' title announcement



About 'Toxic'

'Toxic' is Yash's 19th film and he announced the film's title last month, but is also a brief film that appears to give a first peek at his character. The film includes several anti-heroes, including DC Comics' well-known villain, the Joker. With each image of these anti-heroes catching fire, we draw closer to Yash's appearance in the film.

Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions produced the film. Before Kareena's involvement with the movie, it was rumored that 'Premam' actor Sai Pallavi was being considered as the film's leading lady. Raashii Khanna is another name that has arisen in the rumor mill.