To Celebrate New Year, Gang Of Seven Looted Truck In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 5 (IANS) Seven members of a gang, arrested for truck heist, have admitted that the intense desire to welcome the New Year in a grand manner made them commit the crime.

According to police, the gang intercepted a truck and assaulted its driver on New Jail Road in Gosainganj on December 31, 2023. Subsequently, they looted the truck, kidnapped the attendant, and assaulted him. Later, they abandoned him in Ahimamau and fled the scene.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that they were facing a shortage of funds for their December 31 celebrations and, therefore, planned to loot a truck to sell it at Dubagga Mandi for money to fund their January 1 party. However, when the truck developed issues en route to Dubagga, they decided to park it temporarily and sell it later, said the additional deputy commissioner of police.

They strategically targeted an old truck without GPS to remain untraceable. Nevertheless, a three-member police team tracked and seized the truck using CCTV footage and manual inputs.

Subsequently, the accused were identified and arrested.

The arrested accused include Vikas Rawat, 24, who operates a tent business and has four previous cases against him, and Abhishek Yadav, 23, a professional driver with three previous cases.

The other five accused have been identified as -- Aman Rawat, 18, Sahil Rawat, 18, Saurabh Rawat, 19, Govind Rawat, 20, and a minor.

