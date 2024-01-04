Rajbhar Still Hopeful Of Inclusion In Yogi Cabinet

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 5 (IANS) Chief of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and former minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar said that he could be included in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh“any time after kharmas”.

'Kharmas' refers to the month-long period that many Hindus consider inauspicious. S

ince the period ends on January 15, BJP ally Rajbhar's assertion points to the possibility of the cabinet expansion happening ahead of the Ram temple inauguration on January 22.

His statement came a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Shortly after Rajbhar met Shah, former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, an OBC leader from the Nonia subcaste, also met the Union Minister, fuelling reports of a cabinet reshuffle.

However, Rajbhar's 'dreams' of becoming a minister in the Yogi cabinet again, may remain a dream, if sources in the Uttar Pradesh BJP are to be believed.

“Cabinet reshuffle is unlikely after 'kharmas' because by then the countdown to the opening of the Ram temple will have begun and the Chief Minister will not have even a moment to spare. In fact, events -- including tourist rush --will keep the government on its toes for the next one month,” said a senior party functionary.

Meanwhile, when asked whether he had been invited to the Ram Temple inauguration, Rajbhar said,“Hum log rahenge (we will be there)”, but refused to confirm if he had actually been invited.

