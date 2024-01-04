Talus Pay Acquires Jobox.Ai And Clarus Merchant Services

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Acquisitions Provide Fintech Software and Integrated B2B Capabilities to Accelerate Growth

Talus Pay, a fast-growing technology-driven provider of payment processing solutions for small and mid-sized merchants, is pleased to announce it has acquired Jobox ("Jobox"), a fintech company servicing the home services industry, and Clarus Merchant Services ("Clarus"), a leading provider of integrated B2B payment solutions. In combination with Jobox and Clarus, Talus Pay now processes more than $9 billion in annual payments volume for over 22,000 merchant customers across the United States. The company is well positioned to drive growth within the home and facility services verticals while scaling the Jobox technology to serve other core industry verticals including auto repair, beauty, hospitality, non-profit, and service retail, among others. Talus Pay is a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"). Financial terms were not disclosed.





“We are excited to welcome both Jobox and Clarus to the Talus Pay team,” said Talus Pay CEO Kim Fitzsimmons.“We have tremendous end-to-end technology infrastructure and sales and service platforms,” added Fitzsimmons.“Adding Jobox and Clarus gives us additional proprietary software and scale in complementary business-to-business industry verticals.”

“We are pleased to support Talus Pay's vision of technology enabled growth,” said Alex Sacripanti, Principal at AMCP.“Jobox and Clarus exemplify our commitment to partner with entrepreneurs that align with Talus Pay's values and vertically integrated approach to delivering payment processing solutions.”

Jobox puts business into the hands of hard-working, on-the-go, home services professionals across the United States. Job matching, scheduling and payments, plus customer communications and inventory can be managed all from one mobile app so that these small business owners can focus on providing top-notch service on every job, every step of the way, to build customer relationships and loyalty. Jobox utilizes a modular, open-source architecture that Talus Pay plans to scale across core industry verticals beyond home services through Talus Pay direct and reseller channels including ISV partners.

“Jobox is a terrific tool for underserved home and facility services professionals to help them efficiently run their businesses and increase their bottom lines,” said Shay Bloch, co-founder and CEO of Jobox.“By joining forces with Talus Pay, we can accelerate our market share in the home services end market while having the opportunity to accelerate entry into new market verticals.”

Clarus has deep and trusted expertise in a wide range of business-to-business verticals, credit unions, wholesale distribution groups, and building materials distribution companies. The company offers unmatched customer care, competitive pricing and the highest level of cardholder security.

“We have significant portfolio and business synergies with Talus Pay which makes joining forces natural,” said Eric Pottebaum, president of Clarus.“We are excited to be able to offer our merchant customers new and innovative solutions from Talus Pay, and to combine forces to help drive long-term growth.”

Pottebaum joins Talus Pay's leadership team as general manager of its Clarus portfolio. Bloch has been named Talus Pay's chief strategy officer and Kaushik Pendurthi, also from Jobox, has been named chief technology officer.

MAPP Advisors, a fintech advisory firm with a core focus on payments, advised the seller on the Clarus transaction. Winston & Strawn LLP, IceMiller LLP and Corvino Law advised Talus Pay in connection with the acquisitions.

About Clarus Merchant Services

Clarus Merchant Services, founded in 1999, is a B2B focused payment services provider headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with offices in Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, Iowa, Arizona and Montana. Clarus is dedicated to providing multi-platform solutions, value-added servicing, in-depth management reporting and portfolio acquisitions. Processing more than $2 billion in annual card volume, Clarus boasts one of the industry's highest client retention rates. For more information, please visit clarusdc .

About Jobox

Jobox helps home service professionals book jobs and manage their businesses right from mobile phones and tablets. The Jobox mobile app handles job matching, scheduling and payments, plus customer communications, inventory management and more and is available for download free of charge on the App Store and Google Play . Helping more than 5,000 professionals in 39 states today, the Jobox nationwide platform has processed more than $1 billion in transaction volume and completes a job every three minutes. For more information, please visit jobox .

About Talus Pay

Talus Pay is transforming the payments economy, enabling small and mid-size businesses to thrive. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions, personalized in-house support and trusted advice delivered with exceptional care and attention-start to finish. Serving more than 22,000 merchants in North America, Talus Pay processes 67.8 million transactions with +$9 billion in annual charge volume via direct and independent sales agents, and a partner network of financial institutions, independent sales organizations, independent software vendors and value-added resellers. For more information, please visit taluspay .

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.8 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal (“A&M”), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit a-mcapital .

