Truemed And NASM Partner For Tax-Free HSA/FSA Spending For Personal Training

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Truemed and NASM Partnership Enables Personal Trainers to Provide Clients the Opportunity to Utilize Their HSA/FSA Funds for Their Personal Training Costs - Driving Increased Business to Trainers and Saving Clients Money

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Truemed announces its partnership with National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM ), the global leader in fitness and wellness training, to utilize tax-free HSA/FSA spending for fitness and wellness professional fees. For clients who have an HSA/FSA account, this opportunity could lead to substantial savings.



Truemed Logo



This industry-first partnership provides personal trainers with the opportunity to expand their client base, increase revenue potential, and boost credibility with current and future clients by becoming an approved trainer.

NASM-certified personal trainers can enroll on this site .

The program is available to clients at no cost to the personal trainer and Truemed supplies all the information clients need to get started, making the entire process seamless and hassle-free.

"It is important for clients to have access to consistent, personalized exercise programs to support their overall health. We are honored to be partnering with NASM - the leader in fitness and wellness training - to make HSA/FSA spending on personal training seamless," said Calley Means, co-founder of Truemed.

An independent medical provider will determine if a client is eligible for HSA/FSA funding and, if approved, will issue a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) so they can use tax-free funds to pay for their fitness and wellness professional fees.

About National Academy of Sports Medicine

National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidenced-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPTTM) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at .

About Truemed

Truemed enables HSA/FSA spending on metabolically healthy items like exercise, supplements, and healthy food. HSA/FSA accounts are a $140 billion pot of tax-free cash we can unlock for Americans to buy things that actually keep them healthy. Learn more at Truemed .

Contact Information

Calley Means

[email protected]

2024942717

SOURCE: Truemed

View the original press release on newswire.