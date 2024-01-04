Death Toll From Earthquakes In Japan Climbs To 92

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The death toll
from earthquakes that continue in the central part of Japan for the
fifth day in a row has reached 92, Trend reports.
As many as 242 people are missing. According to the latest data,
more than 250 people have suffered injuries of various
severity.
Since January 1, Japan has seen more than 700 earthquakes of
various strength. The magnitude of the most powerful one amounted
to 7.6.
