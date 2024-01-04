               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Japan Climbs To 92


1/4/2024 10:08:46 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The death toll from earthquakes that continue in the central part of Japan for the fifth day in a row has reached 92, Trend reports.

As many as 242 people are missing. According to the latest data, more than 250 people have suffered injuries of various severity.

Since January 1, Japan has seen more than 700 earthquakes of various strength. The magnitude of the most powerful one amounted to 7.6.

MENAFN04012024000187011040ID1107686905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search