St. Petersburg's Temperature Hits 74-Year Low

(MENAFN- IANS) St. Petersburg, Jan 5 (IANS) Temperature in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, has dropped to -25.3 degrees Celsius, a frost that the city has not seen in 74 years, the city's chief weather forecaster Alexander Kolesov revealed on his Telegram channel.
The previous record had stood since January 4, 1950, when the temperature in Leningrad fell to -25.1 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the forecaster.
Kolesov noted that on Thursday, the temperature across St. Petersburg was -25 degrees Celsius, with the temperature falling to -28 degrees Celsius in the southern and eastern neighbourhoods of the city. In the northeastern part of the Leningrad Oblast, it reached -36 degrees Celsius.
