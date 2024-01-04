Fitness Connection Celebrates Grand Opening Of Kietzke Center In Reno, Nevada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENO, Nev., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Connection, the renowned fitness chain known for providing high-value gym experiences at an unbeatable price, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening celebration of its new Kietzke Center in Reno. This exciting event marks the opening of Fitness Connection's second club in Nevada, bringing its mission of accessible fitness to the Silver State.

Kietzke Center, like all Fitness Connection facilities, promises to be "Your GYM Come TrueTM." Members will enjoy a spacious 50,000 sq ft facility and can choose from a variety of cardio machines, strength training equipment, and functional training tools, as well as enjoy access to group fitness classes, personal training services, full-size basketball, spacious and clean locker rooms complete with saunas and lounge areas, women's workout area and Kids Club with tablets, a mini basketball court and theater.

To celebrate, Fitness Connection is hosting a family-friendly event open to the public on January 6, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm PST at 3310 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV, 89502. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with fun activities, giveaways, and exciting opportunities that promise fun for everyone of all ages. Stop by for free class demos, music, a photo booth and chances to win TVs, memberships, and more! Childcare will be available in the incredible Kids Club for children between the ages of 3 to 11 years old.

For more information about the Kietzke Center Grand Opening celebration and Fitness Connection, please visit .

About Fitness Connection

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Fitness Connection is a comprehensive health club that is rapidly expanding with over 40 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Since 1998, Fitness Connection has provided an exceptional fitness experience that is accessible to everyone. With a dedicated staff and extraordinary facilities, members can enjoy a remarkable fitness experience at a low monthly cost starting at just $10. Fitness Connection is Your GYM Come TrueTM with its commitment to accommodating individuals at all stages of their health and fitness journey. To learn more about Fitness Connection, visit .

Join the Fitness Connection Team at 3310 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502 on January 6, 2024, from 9AM to 1PM PST, and check out the event link on Facebook at

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Fitness Connection

Jeanne McDonald

972-544-9507

[email protected]

SOURCE Fitness Connection