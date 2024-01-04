United Kingdom Private GP EHR Market Forecasts To 2028: Rising Demand For Private GP Services In The UK Increases Need For EHR Management Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN

, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"United Kingdom Private GP EHR Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The growing need for enhanced patient care and the presence of various regulations and standards such as GDPR, CQC, and Information Governance in the UK are expected to promote the growth of the private GP EHR market in the UK since EHR systems ensure the secure storage of patient data and restricted access to patient data by authorized personnel.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for private GP services in the UK

According to a study conducted by MyTribe Insurance company, an increasing number of consumers are preferring the private sector for medical care services due to the decline in the number of NHS general practitioners in practice and the scarcity of primary physicians. In addition, a recent Health and Social Care Committee report that examined how frequently terms relating to private GP services were used to start a Google search in the UK revealed that the searches for private GPs in the UK increased significantly by 156% between September 2019 and 2022.

The average monthly search rate amounted increased from 21,170 in September 2019 to 54,160 in September 2022. The various benefits associated with private GP services such as flexibility, efficiency, speed, and prolonged consultation time are driving the demand for private GPs in the UK. Therefore, the rise in private GP service demand offers an opportunity for the expansion of the private GP EHR market for effective maintenance and management of rising patient data in the sector.

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector

The evolution of medical technology is stimulating the demand for the integration of medical solutions with EHRs. The development of AI and wearable technology in the medical sector is creating an opportunity for increased consumption of EHRs by integrating EHRs with these technologies. For instance, a leading company in the UK EHR market, TPP is using NLP technology to integrate AI into its EHR product, SystmOne EHR used by many GP practices in the UK. TPP's AI-powered NLP technology, SystmOne Analytics uses ML algorithms to analyze unstructured data in patient records such as clinical notes and discharge summaries, to identify patients exposed to the risk of developing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer and provide the relevant information to healthcare providers in a clear and actionable format, which allows them to intervene early and provide preventative care.

In addition, the development in wearable technology such as Google Fit, Fitbit, and Apple Health by their integration with mobile applications such as Healthie and their joint incorporation with EHR systems for diagnosis, screening, and monitoring purposes is expected to drive the demand for private GP EHR services and solutions over the forecast period.

The technical restraints and privacy concerns could limit the growth of the market among certain healthcare providers

The electronic patient records stored on EHRs can be vulnerable to cyber-attacks increasing the risk of patient data security compromise. The implementation of robust security measures to protect patient data and compliance with regulatory requirements lowers security risk however the rising cyber-attack incidents and the rising intensity of such attacks fueled by technological innovation could limit the adoption of EHR systems by private GPs in the UK. In addition, technical issues such as software bugs, server downtime, and connectivity problems could disrupt practice and delay patient care. However, such limitations can be overcome by adopting contingency plans to mitigate the impact of these issues.

Key Market Segments:

By Offering



Software Services

By Country



England

Wales

Scotland Northern Island

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. UNITED KINGDOM PRIVATE GP EHR MARKET, BY OFFERING

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.3. Services

6. UNITED KINGDOM PRIVATE GP EHR MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. England

6.3. Wales

6.4. Scotland

6.5. Northern Island

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

7.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

7.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

7.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

7.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

8. COMPANY PROFILES



TPP

EMIS Health

PUBLIC

Cegedim Healthcare Solutions Evergreen Health Solutions Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets