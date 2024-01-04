BOARD MEMBER AND TRUSTEE CLAIRE BUSETTI AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Claire Busetti

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Claire Busetti of Johannesburg, South Africa.Claire Busetti has spent the last 30 years as an investment professional employed in a range of executive positions in the financial services and DFI industries. Through her various roles, Claire is actively supporting investment in the innovation, entrepreneurship, green energy, and infrastructure ecosystem in Southern Africa.Claire is currently an independent board member appointed by IFC of Business Partners Africa LLC and the independent Trustee of Debswana Pension Fund. She is also an independent advisor to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund Board Strategic Investment Committee and the CPUT Investment Committee.Previously, Claire was the Head of Private Equity at Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank, Chief Investment Officer of Isibaya and the National Empowerment Fund, Executive Director of ABN Amro South African as Head of Corporate Banking, and Head of Strategic Planning for the Standard Bank Group. Claire was born and raised in Zambia and holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Natal and an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand. Claire is a Chartered Director of the British Institute of Directors."It has been a pleasure to work with Claire through our most recent guided study cohort in this program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She is a deeply experienced director with a keen eye for the issues that matter. We are pleased to welcome her to our community of credential holders."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The DCRO Institute's Certificate in Risk Governance® is an all-encompassing and hugely enlightening journey in learning the latest global risk management governance practices at the board level that is a must for all non-executive directors.,” said Ms. Busetti.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

