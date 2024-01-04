Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces 28 Real Estate Scholarship Opportunities For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty , a leader in the real estate industry, is excited to announce the launch of 28 scholarships for motivated individuals seeking a career in real estate. These scholarships provide a unique opportunity for qualified candidates to receive comprehensive real estate pre-licensing education, including all required courses and electives, completely online.
Program Highlights:
.Complete 135-Hour Pre-Licensing Online: Scholarship recipients will complete 135 hours of the required pre-licensing education, covering both the Department of Real Estate's (DRE) required courses and elective subjects. This program has been developed by some of California's most experienced industry professionals.
.Flexible Online Learning: Understanding the busy schedules of modern learners, this program offers 100% online, self-paced courses that can be taken anytime, anywhere.
.Live & Interactive Instruction: Participants will benefit from live, interactive instruction, with the option to email instructors for insights and answers about the real estate industry.
Scholarship Application Process:
Step 1: Video Submission: Candidates are required to submit a video explaining why they deserve the scholarship. Videos should be emailed to YHSGR General Manager, Anita Witecki . For more details, candidates can contact Anita at 626-789-0159.
Step 2: Engagement with TopAgentsFreedom: Applicants must watch videos on and then record a second video discussing their top three takeaways from our system.
Step 3: Participation in Mastermind Zoom Session: Finally, candidates are expected to attend a Tuesday 10am Top Real Estate Agents Mastermind Zoom session. After the session, they should record a video sharing their key takeaways.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in providing high-quality real estate brokerage services with performance guarantees. With a mission to positively impact lives through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving, the company is dedicated to empowering the next generation of real estate professionals.
For more information:
To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, please contact Anita Witecki at 626-789-0159 or visit
