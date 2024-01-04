Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces 28 Real Estate Scholarship Opportunities For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty , a leader in the real estate industry, is excited to announce the launch of 28 scholarships for motivated individuals seeking a career in real estate. These scholarships provide a unique opportunity for qualified candidates to receive comprehensive real estate pre-licensing education, including all required courses and electives, completely online.Program Highlights:.Complete 135-Hour Pre-Licensing Online: Scholarship recipients will complete 135 hours of the required pre-licensing education, covering both the Department of Real Estate's (DRE) required courses and elective subjects. This program has been developed by some of California's most experienced industry professionals..Flexible Online Learning: Understanding the busy schedules of modern learners, this program offers 100% online, self-paced courses that can be taken anytime, anywhere..Live & Interactive Instruction: Participants will benefit from live, interactive instruction, with the option to email instructors for insights and answers about the real estate industry.Scholarship Application Process:Step 1: Video Submission: Candidates are required to submit a video explaining why they deserve the scholarship. Videos should be emailed to YHSGR General Manager, Anita Witecki . For more details, candidates can contact Anita at 626-789-0159.Step 2: Engagement with TopAgentsFreedom: Applicants must watch videos on and then record a second video discussing their top three takeaways from our system.Step 3: Participation in Mastermind Zoom Session: Finally, candidates are expected to attend a Tuesday 10am Top Real Estate Agents Mastermind Zoom session. After the session, they should record a video sharing their key takeaways.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in providing high-quality real estate brokerage services with performance guarantees. With a mission to positively impact lives through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving, the company is dedicated to empowering the next generation of real estate professionals.For more information:To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, please contact Anita Witecki at 626-789-0159 or visit

