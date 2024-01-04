Cuba Included In US Religious Freedom Designations

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

USA / CUBA – In a press statement Thursday, December 4, 2024, the US Department of State announced a list of religious freedom designations , that includes the Caribbean Island of Cuba, citing “severe violations of religious freedom.”

The statement reinforced that 'advancing the freedom of religion or belief has been a core objective of US foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.'

The US Department of State statement attributed to Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said:

“As part of that enduring commitment, I have designated Burma, the People's Republic of China, Cuba , the DPRK, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of particular concern for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom .”

The secretary's statement continued:

“In addition, I have designated Algeria, Azerbaijan, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam as special watch list countries for engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom ,” adding,“Finally, I have designated al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS-Sahel, ISIS-West Africa, al-Qa'ida affiliate Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, and the Taliban as entities of particular concern.”

According to Secretary Blinken's statement:

“ Significant violations of religious freedom also occur in countries that are not designated. Governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship, communal violence and lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression, transnational repression, and calls to violence against religious communities, among other violations that occur in too many places around the world.”

In addition, the statement noted:

“The challenges to religious freedom across the globe are structural, systemic, and deeply entrenched. But with thoughtful, sustained commitment from those who are unwilling to accept hatred, intolerance, and persecution as the status quo we will one day see a world where all people live with dignity and equality.”

