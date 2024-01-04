Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th January 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,534.0
| -1.3%
| -1.3%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,508.3
| -1.3%
| -1.3%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 5,288.0
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 4.0
| # of Traded Companies
| 47
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 5,863
| # of Companies (Up)
| 21
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 2,919
| # of Companies (Down)
| 17
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,219
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 9
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,560
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 4
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 4
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Modern Animal & Agr. Prod.
| AMAP
| 0.560
| 47.4%
| 47.4%
| Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM)
| BROI
| 1.040
| 31.6%
| 31.6%
| Commercial Bank of Iraq
| BCOI
| 0.830
| 15.3%
| 15.3%
| United Bank
| BUND
| 0.090
| 12.5%
| 12.5%
| Investment Bank of Iraq
| BIBI
| 0.480
| 11.6%
| 11.6%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat
| AIPM
| 5.510
| -27.7%
| -27.7%
| Mansour Hotel
| HMAN
| 37.100
| -7.3%
| -7.3%
| Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance
| NGIR
| 0.270
| -6.9%
| -6.9%
| Ready Made Clothes
| IRMC
| 4.200
| -6.7%
| -6.7%
| Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
| IIDP
| 1.500
| -5.1%
| -5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 915.5
| 693.6
| 17.3%
| Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM)
| BROI
| 891.8
| 675.6
| 16.9%
| Commercial Bank of Iraq
| BCOI
| 636.4
| 482.1
| 12.0%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 504.7
| 382.4
| 9.5%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 352.1
| 266.7
| 6.7%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 2,003
| 3,313.0
| 2,509.9
| 62.7%
| Telecom
| 243
| 919.3
| 696.4
| 17.4%
| Industry
| 428
| 706.0
| 534.9
| 13.4%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 83
| 184.0
| 139.4
| 3.5%
| Services
| 131
| 157.2
| 119.1
| 3.0%
| Agriculture
| 23
| 4.7
| 3.6
| 0.1%
| Insurance
| 8
| 3.7
| 2.8
| 0.1%
| Investment
| 0
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 2,919
| 5,288.0
| 4,006.1
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
ISX launched a new platform for unlisted joint stock companies (OTC) on Jan. 2, 2024. On Jan. 3rd, 2024, ISX announced the requirements regarding the listing, depositing shares, and trading on the OTC platform. For the details, please click here . According to the ISC decision on Dec. 24, the ISX transferred Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) from the undisclosed capital market (UCM) to the regular market (RM) starting Jan. 2, 2024. ISX requested AMAP to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. According to the ISC decision on Dec. 24, the ISX transferred AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) from the undisclosed capital market (UCM) to the non-regular market (NRM) starting Jan. 2, 2024. The AGM of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) has been postponed to Jan. 5 due to a lack of quorum. Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 2.86% bonus issue to IQD257.1 bn.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) resumed trading on Jan. 3 after holding its AGM on Dec. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.08 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 1.0% dividend yield.
