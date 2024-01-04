Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th January 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,534.0 -1.3% -1.3% RSISX USD Index 1,508.3 -1.3% -1.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 5,288.0 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.0 # of Traded Companies 47 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,863 # of Companies (Up) 21 Total Trades (#/d) 2,919 # of Companies (Down) 17 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,219 # of Companies (Not changed) 9 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,560 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 4

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. AMAP 0.560 47.4% 47.4% Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM) BROI 1.040 31.6% 31.6% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 0.830 15.3% 15.3% United Bank BUND 0.090 12.5% 12.5% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.480 11.6% 11.6% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 5.510 -27.7% -27.7% Mansour Hotel HMAN 37.100 -7.3% -7.3% Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.270 -6.9% -6.9% Ready Made Clothes IRMC 4.200 -6.7% -6.7% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.500 -5.1% -5.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 915.5 693.6 17.3% Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM) BROI 891.8 675.6 16.9% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 636.4 482.1 12.0% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 504.7 382.4 9.5% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 352.1 266.7 6.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,003 3,313.0 2,509.9 62.7% Telecom 243 919.3 696.4 17.4% Industry 428 706.0 534.9 13.4% Hotels&Tourism 83 184.0 139.4 3.5% Services 131 157.2 119.1 3.0% Agriculture 23 4.7 3.6 0.1% Insurance 8 3.7 2.8 0.1% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,919 5,288.0 4,006.1 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



ISX launched a new platform for unlisted joint stock companies (OTC) on Jan. 2, 2024. On Jan. 3rd, 2024, ISX announced the requirements regarding the listing, depositing shares, and trading on the OTC platform. For the details, please click here .

According to the ISC decision on Dec. 24, the ISX transferred Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) from the undisclosed capital market (UCM) to the regular market (RM) starting Jan. 2, 2024. ISX requested AMAP to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

According to the ISC decision on Dec. 24, the ISX transferred AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) from the undisclosed capital market (UCM) to the non-regular market (NRM) starting Jan. 2, 2024.

The AGM of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) has been postponed to Jan. 5 due to a lack of quorum. Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 2.86% bonus issue to IQD257.1 bn.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) resumed trading on Jan. 3 after holding its AGM on Dec. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.08 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 1.0% dividend yield.