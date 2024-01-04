UN Awards Contract For Solar/Firefighting System In Sinjar

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has awarded Bab Al Karama for General Contracting Ltd . a contract for the "Supply and installation of Solar and firefighting System for the marketplaces project, Sinjar."
The contract value is $18,547.50.
(Source: UNGM)
