Women Doctors Fight For Place In Profession

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Doctor Was A Woman

- The Library JournalGRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "No women need apply." Western towns looking for a local doctor during the frontier era often concluded their advertisements in just that manner. Yet apply they did. And in small towns all over the West, highly trained women from medical colleges in the East took on the post of local doctor to great acclaim. In the new book The Doctor Was A Woman: Stories of the First Female Physicians on the Frontier, author Chris Enss offers a glimpse into the fascinating lives of ten amazing women, including the first female surgeon of Texas, the first female doctor to be convicted of manslaughter in an abortion-related maternal death, and the first woman physician to serve on a State Board of Health.Historian Enss (The Widowed Ones) profiles in this colorful account 10 of the first female physicians on America's Western frontier. She portrays them as highly determined individuals, whose resolve not only saw them through the medical schools that resisted admitting them, but also through the treatment of recalcitrant patients...Between the brief biographies are insightful notes on topics such as treating influenza, sterilizing patients, and extracting bullets. Readers who enjoyed Campbell Olivia's Women in White Coats will want to check this out.― Publishers WeeklyThe Doctor Was A Woman reads with the drama of fiction and the authority of well-researched nonfiction. It is highly recommended for women's history collections, American history holdings, libraries attractive to medical students and researchers, and general-interest audiences alike. Its powerful stories are sterling examples of early women who succeeded, yet are rarely mentioned in the chronicles of medical or American history.― Midwest Book ReviewThe Doctor Was A Woman: Stories of the First Female Physicians on the Frontier is available at bookstores everywhere, Amazon, Barnes & Nobel, and nbnbooks.Visit for more information.

Chris Enss

Chris Enss

+1 9162160995

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

The Doctor Was A Woman