Japan To Provide Ukraine With Biofuel Production Technology - Kyodo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan plans to provide Ukraine with biofuel production technology to support the country's recovery efforts after the war with Russia.

According to Ukrinform, Kyodo News reports this with reference to informed sources in the Japanese government.

The plan will be presented next month in Tokyo at a meeting of representatives of the public and private sectors of the two countries to discuss support for Ukraine's recovery, the article says.

Tokyo expects biofuel technology to create a new industry in Ukraine, which is rich in resources that can be used as fuel.

Japanese firms are expected to agree to provide renewable energy production technology and related equipment at the Japan-Ukraine Economic Reconstruction Promotion Conference to be held on February 19.

If the new industry is successful, it will provide promising export products for Ukraine and potentially help increase the country's foreign exchange earnings, an unnamed Japanese official said.

In addition to biofuels, Japan is also considering providing 3D-printed leg prostheses and PTSD treatment technology. Japan also plans to support the introduction of remote medical care and smart farming technologies in Ukraine.

As reported, Japan is the third largest donor of financial assistance to Ukraine. In 2023, the state budget of Ukraine received USD 3.7 billion in concessional financing and grants.