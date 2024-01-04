Inflation In Kazakhstan Shows Decrease Year-On-Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 5. Inflation in
Kazakhstan slowed down over the year and amounted to 9.8 percent in
December 2023 (in November - 10.3 percent), Trend reports.
The country's Bureau of National Statistics' data shows that
prices for food products over the year increased by 8.5 percent (in
November 2023 - 9.2 percent), for non-food products - by 9.1
percent (in November 2023 - 9.9 percent), for paid services - by
12.4 percent (in November 2023 – 12 percent).
In monthly terms, inflation decreased slightly and amounted to
0.8 percent (previous month - 1 percent).
Among the regions, the inflation rate exceeding the republican
average was observed in nine regions, the highest of which were in
Karaganda (11.1 percent), Akmola (10.7 percent), and Mangystau
(10.6 percent) regions.
In addition, compared to December 2022, price increases were
noted for rice by 34.3 percent, mineral and drinking water - by
18.4 percent, canned milk - by 16.9 percent, alcoholic beverages
and tobacco products - by 15.6 percent, etc.
Among non-food products, prices for furniture and household
items increased by 11.8 percent, dishes - by 11.4 percent, clothing
and shoes - by 11.3 percent, pharmaceutical products - by 10.4
percent, building materials - by 7.3 percent. Diesel fuel rose in
price by 15.2 percent, gasoline - by 13.7 percent, liquefied gas in
cylinders - by 13.6 percent, coal - by 10.7 percent.
At the same time, prices for sanatorium services increased by
15.8 percent, healthcare - by 13.6 percent, educational services -
by 9.6 percent, etc.
