Inflation In Kazakhstan Shows Decrease Year-On-Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 5. Inflation in Kazakhstan slowed down over the year and amounted to 9.8 percent in December 2023 (in November - 10.3 percent), Trend reports.

The country's Bureau of National Statistics' data shows that prices for food products over the year increased by 8.5 percent (in November 2023 - 9.2 percent), for non-food products - by 9.1 percent (in November 2023 - 9.9 percent), for paid services - by 12.4 percent (in November 2023 – 12 percent).

In monthly terms, inflation decreased slightly and amounted to 0.8 percent (previous month - 1 percent).

Among the regions, the inflation rate exceeding the republican average was observed in nine regions, the highest of which were in Karaganda (11.1 percent), Akmola (10.7 percent), and Mangystau (10.6 percent) regions.

In addition, compared to December 2022, price increases were noted for rice by 34.3 percent, mineral and drinking water - by 18.4 percent, canned milk - by 16.9 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - by 15.6 percent, etc.

Among non-food products, prices for furniture and household items increased by 11.8 percent, dishes - by 11.4 percent, clothing and shoes - by 11.3 percent, pharmaceutical products - by 10.4 percent, building materials - by 7.3 percent. Diesel fuel rose in price by 15.2 percent, gasoline - by 13.7 percent, liquefied gas in cylinders - by 13.6 percent, coal - by 10.7 percent.

At the same time, prices for sanatorium services increased by 15.8 percent, healthcare - by 13.6 percent, educational services - by 9.6 percent, etc.