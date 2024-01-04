(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Foreign Exchange Market experiences growth driven by enhanced liquidity. This rise is driven by various factors, including the Exchange Rate dynamics, managed by Forex Brokers.

New York, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Technavio report titled Foreign Exchange Market , it is projected that the market size will grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

What is the projected size of the Foreign Exchange Market in the next five years?

The market size is projected to grow by USD 516.48 billion , accelerating at a CAGR of 10.31% from 2023 to 2028 . It is revealed that Europe is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market. Download the sample report here

What is the significant driver of the Foreign Exchange Market?

The Foreign Exchange Market experiences growth driven by enhanced liquidity. This rise is driven by various factors, including the Exchange Rate dynamics, managed by Forex Brokers. Bid and Ask Prices establish the Spread, measured in Pips or Pipettes, influencing trading outcomes. Leverage and Margin facilitate positions - Long or Short - impacting profit or loss. Understanding Lot Size aids traders in navigating market movements, shaping the landscape of this dynamic financial domain.

Which region has the highest market share growth?

In North America, foreign exchange trading activity surged by 3.6% from October 2020 to October 2021, attributed to ongoing trade monitoring and surveillance in the market. Tightening regulatory scrutiny of leading companies was necessitated following recent collusive activities and benchmark manipulations in currency markets, prompting more transparent trading activity records. Sell-side dealers are expected to play a significant role ahead, potentially enhancing audit standards and facilitating better communication among traders. Furthermore, periods of low volatility often lead to consistent earnings in stable currencies considered safe havens, while speculative counterparts may experience substantial gains.

What are the emerging trends of Foreign Exchange Market?

The Foreign Exchange Market witnesses an evolving trend marked by increased trading transparency, a significant force fueling its expansion. Understanding Currency Pairs - Base and Quote currencies - guides Market orders, Limit orders, and Entry Orders. Major pairs, Minor pairs, and Exotic Pairs diversify trading portfolios. Embracing transparency reshapes market dynamics, fostering informed decisions and shaping a more robust and accessible trading landscape.

What are the challenges faced by the Foreign Exchange Market?

Counterparty risks in foreign exchange pose a notable hurdle, impeding market expansion. Factors like Cross Currency complexities and reliance on Forex Trading Platforms amplify this challenge. Central Banks and Economic Indicators influence risk, impacting margin calls. Understanding Fundamental and Technical Analysis aids in mitigating risks, yet fluctuations persist, aggravated by varying Forex Market Hours. Addressing these risks is significant to boosting a more resilient and stable Foreign Exchange Market environment.

How is the Foreign Exchange Market segmented?

The market is segmented by Type ( Reporting Dealers, Other Financial Institutions, and Non-financial Customers), Trade Finance Instruments ( Currency Swaps, Outright Forward And FX Swaps, and FX Options), Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East And Africa)

How is the Foreign Exchange Market segmented by Type?

The reporting dealers segment is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. Participants in the foreign exchange market carry risky inventory positions as they reach maturity. In situations where liquidity is lacking, those suppliers who absorb market imbalances receive high returns as compensation. These returns mirror the risk premium linked to non-diversifiable risks.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the foreign exchange market, download the sample report now

Who are the major market players in the Foreign Exchange Market?

Companies like Standard Chartered PLC, Bank of America Corp., and JPMorgan Chase and Co. are major players in the Foreign Exchange Market.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in foreign exchange market – buy the report here

According to Technavio's analysis, The Foreign Exchange Market Analysis Report from 2024 to 2028 highlights significant market trends, such as increasing liquidity and transparency in trading. It identifies challenges like counterparty risks due to market regulations and outlines the dominance of reporting dealers in driving market growth. Regional insights emphasize Europe's substantial contribution and North America's resilience amid rising trading activity. Overall, the report provides comprehensive insights into key drivers, emerging trends, and regional market dynamics impacting the global foreign exchange landscape.

Related Reports:

Fixed Income Assets Management Market : The Global Fixed Income Assets Management Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.71 trillion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.05%.

Venture Capital Investment Market : The venture capital investment market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 20.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 737.56 billion.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Attachment

foreign-exchange-market

CONTACT: Contact Technavio Research Jesse Maida Media & Marketing Executive US: +1 844 364 1100 UK: +44 203 893 3200 Email: ... Website: