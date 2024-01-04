Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Suspension Systems Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



Duroshox Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as Duolever front suspension, single-sided swing arm wheel suspension, and Telelever front suspension.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as namely Duroshox 50 CC two and three-wheeler shock absorbers.

KYB Corp. - The company offers motorcycle suspension systems such as front fork assembly with upper and lower brackets, protective cover, and steel buffed outer tube.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute

87% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. It is

the largest geographical segment of the global motorcycle suspension systems market. Factors such as increasing income levels and the expanding middle-class population in emerging economies have increased the demand for heavyweight motorcycles in emerging economies of APAC. Additionally, in countries such as

India, China, and Indonesia, there is an

entry of global OEMs, which is attributed to the flat demand in mature markets and attractive domestic consumption in countries in APAC.

Impactful driver-

Increased electrification of mechanical components in motorcycles

Key Trend - Growing demand for dual bending valve front fork technology among automotive OEMs Major Challenges

- High development costs of complex design and performance electronic components



Market Segmentation

The

OEM segment will

contribute the largest share of the market. The increased use of exhaust systems across the world is owing to an increasing number of motorcycle users for commuting and longer-distance travel. Additionally, it is anticipated that the segment will continue to hold its leading position. Furthermore,

sport motorcycle OEMs will tend to offer motorcycle suspension systems from the factory or optional fitment.

Technavio Research experts have

