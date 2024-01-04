Transmission Fluids Market Transforms Amid Electric Vehicle Advancements And Enhanced Formulations Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transmission Fluids Market: Projected Expansion to Reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2033, Sustaining a Consistent 4.1% CAGR. The transmission fluids market undergoes a notable shift amid sustainable mobility and rising electric vehicles. Focus on advanced formulations aligns with evolving automotive demands.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the transmission fluids market achieves a global valuation of US$ 8.0 billion , and it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated value of US$ 12.0 billion by 2033.



The transmission fluids market is experiencing a significant transformation as it navigates the dual trends of sustainable mobility and the surge in electric vehicles (EVs). Alongside these shifts, there is a growing emphasis on the development of enhanced formulations that cater to the evolving needs of modern automotive systems. This dynamic landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for industry players, who must adapt to meet the changing demands of consumers and vehicle technologies.

The rise of electric vehicles has presented a unique challenge and opportunity for the transmission fluids market. Traditional ICE vehicles rely on transmissions with multiple gears to control power delivery, and specialized transmission fluids are essential to their operation. However, EVs use a different type of transmission, usually involving a single-speed gearbox or direct-drive system.

This shift has prompted transmission fluid manufacturers to develop new formulations tailored specifically for electric power trains. These fluids must provide efficient cooling and lubrication for critical components while ensuring the smooth and quiet operation of electric motors. As EV adoption continues to grow, the demand for these specialized transmission fluids is expected to surge.

While the market for transmission fluids is experiencing remarkable growth opportunities, it is not without its challenges. One significant hurdle is the need to adapt to the changing needs of the automotive industry rapidly. The development and production of new fluid formulations require substantial research and development investments, and keeping up with evolving vehicle technologies can be a daunting task.

Supply chain disruptions and fluctuating raw material prices are additional challenges that manufacturers must navigate. These issues can lead to production delays and increased costs, impacting the overall competitiveness of transmission fluid products.

Amid these challenges, innovation is driving the market forward. Manufacturers are investing in advanced lubrication technologies to improve the performance and durability of their products. Reducing friction, enhancing thermal stability, and increasing fluid longevity are all areas of focus.

“ As sustainability becomes paramount and EVs gain traction, the transmission fluids industry is poised for innovation, growth, and a realignment of its product offerings to cater to a greener and more electrified automotive future .”, opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:



By 2033, the United States of America is to hold a value share of US$ 2.2 billion in the transmission fluids industry.

The market size in China is expected to account for US$ 2.4 billion by 2033 on a global level.

Based on end-use, the automotive sub-segment is likely to secure a 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The automatic sub-segment is predicted to grow at 4.0% from 2023 to 2033 based on type. The market for transmission fluids in the United Kingdom is likely to secure a 3.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Competition Landscape Structured in the Transmission Fluids Industry:

The competition landscape in the transmission fluids industry is characterized by a few multinational corporations that dominate the market. These industry leaders boast extensive product portfolios, global distribution networks, and robust research and development capabilities.

They cater to various application sectors worldwide, offering innovative formulations tailored to the evolving needs of modern automotive systems. Additionally, smaller players and new entrants may find niches in specialized segments or collaborate with industry giants to stay competitive in this dynamic market, which is navigating significant shifts driven by sustainability and the rise of electric vehicles.

Key Players in the Transmission Fluids Market



Afton Chemical Corporation

Amsoil, Inc.

BASF SE

BP PLC

Chevron Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation Fuchs Petrolub SE

Segmentation Analysis

By Type:



Automatic

Manual Other Types



By End Use:



Automotive Off-Road Vehicles

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

