1 Killed, 5 Injured In Iowa School Shooting: US Authorities

(MENAFN- IANS) Chicago, Jan 5 (IANS) A shooting that happened at a high school in Perry Town, Iowa, killed a 6th-grade student and injured five others, while the shooter, a 17-year-old student, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to US law enforcement officials.

The five injured, including four students and an administrator, are in Des Moines hospitals for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a news conference that local authorities were called to Perry High School at 7:37 a.m. Thursday on the report of shooting, and there was no further danger to the public.

In response to the shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Congress to pass legislation to combat gun violence.

The President is tracking the shooting, and senior White House staff has been in touch with the Iowa Governor's office, she added.

Thursday was the first day back to school for Perry students after the winter break, and the shooting happened before the school day began, local media reported. Several nearby school districts have taken security precautions after the shooting.

Perry is a town with a population of about 8,000 in Dallas County, located nearly 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, the capital city of Iowa.

