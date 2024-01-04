Israel To Achieve Peace On Border With Lebanon By Any Means - PM Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is seeking a fundamental
change on Israel's border with Lebanon, Trend reports.
He noted that Israel will persistently pursue this goal,
preferring the diplomatic route, but is ready to take other
measures if necessary.
"Israel, after the murderous attack on Saturday of October 7, is
determined, bolder and more united than ever before. Those of our
neighbours who have not yet understood this will understand this
very well in the future," he said.
