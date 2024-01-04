Israel To Achieve Peace On Border With Lebanon By Any Means - PM Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is seeking a fundamental change on Israel's border with Lebanon, Trend reports.

He noted that Israel will persistently pursue this goal, preferring the diplomatic route, but is ready to take other measures if necessary.

"Israel, after the murderous attack on Saturday of October 7, is determined, bolder and more united than ever before. Those of our neighbours who have not yet understood this will understand this very well in the future," he said.