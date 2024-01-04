War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 23 Attacks On Avdiivka Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult, as Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks in the Avdiivka sector and seven attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector on Thursday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"There were 44 combat clashes throughout the day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile strikes, 14 air strikes and 13 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of our troops and populated areas," the post said.

On January 4, Ukrainian aircraft struck ten enemy personnel concentration areas and two command posts. Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit an anti-aircraft defense system, four artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station and three enemy command posts, the Ukrainian military said.