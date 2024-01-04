Germany Sends New Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has sent a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes air defense missiles, infantry fighting vehicles, radars, trucks and other equipment.

The list of military support was updated on the website of the German federal government on January 4, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, Germany supplied Ukraine with a Skynex air defense system with ammunition, missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system, ammunition for Leopard 2 A6 tanks, and almost 10,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition.

The package also includes ten Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and spare parts, two Wisent 1 mine clearing tanks, and a Beaver bridge laying tank with spare parts.

In addition, Germany provided Ukraine with two TRML-4D air surveillance radars, 3,350 combat helmets, 30 drone detection systems, and ten GO12 ground surveillance radars.

The aid package also includes ten Zetros trucks, three 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and a semi-trailer, and 34 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles).

Ukraine also received 305 MK 556 assault rifles, 750,000 rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and more than 1,000 winter camouflage nets.

In 2023, Germany transferred about EUR 5.4 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine and pledged to supply about EUR 10.5 billion worth of aid in the coming years.

Photo: Keystone/DPA