Zelensky, Meloni Discuss Defense Cooperation, Peace Formula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have discussed further steps in defense cooperation.

Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

"I had a call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to congratulate Italy on taking over the presidency of the Group of Seven. We appreciate the inclusion of the issues of Ukraine's defense capabilities and reconstruction in the priorities for 2024. This is a powerful signal that demonstrates the continued support for Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor," Zelensky said.

Zelensky briefed Meloni on massive Russian strikes, continuous terror with the use of Shahed drones, and shelling of frontline and border towns and communities.

"We also discussed the frontline situation. I am thankful to Italy and personally to Giorgia for the willingness to further assist in strengthening our air defense. This is extremely important for saving lives and ensuring the possibility of normal life for the cities and villages of our country," Zelensky said.

Both parties also discussed further steps in defense cooperation, particularly the issue of defense co-production.

"Together, Ukraine and Italy can strengthen the defense of not just our two nations, but the whole of Europe. This will also be a significant contribution to global security," Zelensky said.

Special attention was paid to preparations for the advisors' meeting on the Peace Formula to be held in Davos in a few weeks.

"I am grateful to Italy for consistently supporting our efforts to restore the full force of international law – this is what our Peace Formula is all about. We instructed our teams to intensify bilateral work on security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He highlighted Italy's support for Ukraine at the level of the Group of Seven and in European institutions. The two agreed to continue our joint work to ensure full implementation of the G7 decisions to restore a just peace and hold the aggressor accountable.

"I also appreciate Italy's support for Ukraine on our path to the full-fledged EU membership. Giorgia and I also discussed the issue of financial and political support for Ukraine by the European Union – Italy stands with us in this regard, adding confidence not only to Ukraine, but also to everyone who wants our Europe to withstand Russian attacks," Zelensky said.