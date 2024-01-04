Ukrainian Pilots To Complete F-16 Training In U.S. In Several Months - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The training course for Ukrainian combat pilots on F-16 fighter jets will be completed in several months - later this year - at an air base in Arizona.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said this at a briefing on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I would expect that sometime later this year we will start to see those pilots graduate," he said.

Ryder stressed that he did not have any specific dates, because the duration of the training depends on the skill level of the pilots.

"That can range from five to eight months," the general said.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian pilots were training on F-16 fighter jets at the 162nd Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard, which is located near Tucson International Airport. Ukrainian military pilots began language courses in September. In late October, the U.S. Air Force said that the U.S. had begun training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.