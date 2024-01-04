Ukrainian Forces Make Marginal Advances In Western Zaporizhzhia Region ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops conducted offensive actions to the northwest of the Donetsk region's Bakhmut, while Ukrainian forces made marginal advances in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

The relevant statement was made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the analysts, likely elements of Russia's 98th Airborne (VDV) Division advanced north of the O0506 Bakhmut-Khromove road between Bohdanivka and Khromove. Russian invaders are also trying to advance towards Chasiv Yar (west of Bakhmut).

Russian and Ukrainian sources reported positional engagements northwest of Bakhmut near Bohdanivka and Khromove, west of Bakhmut near Ivanivske, and southwest of Bakhmut near Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

The ISW mentioned that Russians had made a marginal gain on the northwestern bank of the Izmaylovsky Pond on the outskirts of Pervomaiske (southwest of Avdiivka).

Positional engagements continued northwest of Avdiivka near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, and Berdychi; on the northwestern and southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka; and southwest of Avdiivka near Nevelske and Pervomaiske.

Russian occupiers recently made confirmed gains during a ground attack southwest of the city of Donetsk, namely on the southeastern outskirts of Pobieda.

At the same time, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces had marginally advanced east of the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne near Verbove.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier that a successful operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea would be an“example to the world” and have a big effect inside Russia.