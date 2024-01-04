Recovery Delivered Expands Services To Accept Medicaid In Ohio For Online Suboxone To Treat Opioid Addiction

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Seeing a Suboxone doctor in Ohio just became much more affordable. Patients can now use their Ohio Medicaid to cover the cost of telemedicine visits with licensed Suboxone doctors.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Recovery Delivered, the largest online provider of Suboxone in the United States, is pleased to announce that they can now accept Medicaid in Ohio for online Suboxone doctor visits . This expansion marks a significant step in the company's mission to make quality addiction treatment accessible to those who need it most.

Online Suboxone with Ohio Medicaid

"We are excited to announce that we can now accept Medicaid in Ohio," says Marcus Hansen, CMO of RecoveryDelivered. "We understand that the vast majority of people seeking help with opioid addiction have Medicaid as their insurance. This is why, in 2024, our primary focus will be to expand our ability to accept state insurance. Ohio is just the first, but shortly, Arizona, Florida, New York, and North Carolina will also be "

RecoveryDelivered is the first and largest provider of online Suboxone in the United States. Since 2019, they have helped over 10,000 people get off and stay off opioids through Medication Assisted Treatment. By offering online access to licensed addiction medication specialists, people can meet their providers from their homes and even have the medication delivered to their door.

With the expansion of their services to accept Medicaid in Ohio, Recovery Delivered is making it easier for individuals with opioid addiction to access the treatment they need. By accepting Medicaid, they remove financial barriers and provide affordable options for those seeking help.

"We are committed to making quality addiction treatment accessible to everyone," says Mr. Hansen. "We believe that by expanding our services to accept Medicaid, we can help even more people get the support they need to overcome addiction."

Recovery Delivered plans to continue expanding its services to accept state insurance in other states in the near future. For more information about their services and how to get started with online treatment, visit their website at

About

RecoveryDelivered is the first and largest provider of href="">online Suboxone in the United States. Starting in 2019, we have helped over 10,000 people get off and stay off opioids via Medication Assisted Treatment. By offering online access to licensed addiction medication specialists, people can meet their providers from their homes and even have the medication delivered to their door.

Contact Information

Marcus Hansen

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

(866) 757-9868

SOURCE: Recovery Delivered

View the original press release on newswire.