Direct Federal Credit Union Announces Newly Redesigned Website

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Direct Federal Credit Union ( ) is excited to launch a new Direct. Direct Federal serves its 30,000 members primarily through its digital channels, including Direct. The new website will continue to offer credit union members, and the community, the ability to do business with Direct Federal anywhere, anytime. With input from Members, the new website has been designed with members' needs in mind. It will allow members to seamlessly browse the site on any device including desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

The new website boasts improved search capabilities, faster page load times, an interactive financial wellness resource for all ages, and a new FAQ library. Members can now schedule a call with a Relationship Banker through Direct at any time. In addition, the new Direct is fully accessible to all and meets all ADA requirements. Direct offers members a wide variety of calculators and educational content to help assist them in their banking decisions.

"We are excited to introduce our members to a newly designed Direct. We strive to constantly optimize how members feel when interacting with us through our digital channels, including our main channel, Direct. We believe our new website offers our members a seamless experience that will inform, educate, and guide members throughout their financial journey," said Project Lead, Kassandra Martin, Assistant Vice President, UX Architecture, Design, and Analytics at Direct Federal. "We worked hard to understand our members' banking needs through surveys and analytics and create a website with them in mind."

Direct Federal partnered with Webflow, an industry-leading website builder that offers a safe, secure, and easy-to-use website management platform. Direct Federal is well positioned to grow and expand Direct for many years to come as consumers' financial needs and preferences change. Direct will continue to seamlessly connect members to our existing Digital Banking systems.

About Direct Federal Credit Union: Direct Federal is a federally insured credit union located in Needham, Massachusetts. Starting as a local lender in 1953. Direct Federal Credit Union is a leading financial institution committed to providing its members with a wide range of financial products and services. With a focus on community involvement and financial education, Direct Federal Credit Union has been serving Massachusetts residents from Middlesex and Norfolk County and surrounding areas for 70 years.

