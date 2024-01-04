Interstellar Soiree 2024 Ignites CES Week With Groundbreaking Tech And Entertainment Fusion In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interstellar Soiree is hosting a wide variety of speakers and experiences, including Keynote Daniel Baldwin on Left, Co-Host Desi the Robot in Center, and Metaverse Mentalist João Blümel on Right

Today, the visionaries behind Interstellar Soiree are proud to announce the interactive features and experiences taking place January 10, 2024 at Worre Studios.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the visionaries behind the BREATHE! Experiences, a leader in innovative event experiences , are proud to announce the interactive features and experiences set for the upcoming Interstellar Soiree, taking place January 10, 2024 at Worre Studios 5PM PST.Interstellar Soiree 2024 is set to bring the magic to tech with multiple high energy features throughout its program, including:- VIP Meet and Greet with PreShow RedCarpet featuring Desi the Robot- Special Recognition Presentation top tech innovators- VIP Dinner & Entertainment with João Blümel, the Metaverse Mentalist, and Grace the Robot- Several Subject Matter Expert led Pitch Sessions, Presentations, and SpotlightsThis year's Interstellar Soiree, hosted by SophiaVerse and the sisters of the iconic Sophia the Robot – Grace and Desi, is part of the esteemed“Future of...” Series, which focuses on accelerating exposure, adoption, and funding in emerging technology sectors for“Business, Travel, City, and Life.”As the event is set to kick off with the VIP Meet and Greet PreShow with a Red Carpet Press Roll Call, Desi the Robot will greet guests personally to demonstrate the evolving power of AI and Robotics . Adding to the artistic ambiance, Superchief has put together a collective art wall featuring a Digital Gallery of exceptional artists that are on display during this year's Interstellar Soiree.Shawn Andrews, Co-Creator of BREATHE! Experiences, presents a special invite message for interested attendees to Interstellar Soiree 2024:Participating start-ups, entrepreneurs, and investment seeking companies are set to display their ideas and concepts to VCs and investors at the Start-Up Pitch Sessions, led by My Global Village. These pitch sessions include the participation of tech giant and investor Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group.Keynote speaker Daniel Baldwin, the American Actor and CoFounder of Vesta Stream, is set to deliver a thought-provoking and groundbreaking presentation on the latest advances in emerging technologies. Other major highlights include two incredible panels: 'Tech This Out Innovation Spotlight' and the 'AI in Entertainment: Ethics and Ownership Panel Discussion,' led by subject matter experts regarding the ethical implications of adoption of AI technology.A Fireside Chat hosted by Tech with Soul will address critical topics like non-AI bias, reverse discrimination, increasing minority representation in STEM, and enhancing diversity in business practices. The evening will close with an unforgettable Aftershow Party experience of vibrant art, music, and celebration with the first ever live DJ set with Desdemona (Desi) the Robot.Interstellar Soiree includes a growing network of strategic alliances with innovative groups like Mobile LOOV and Minerva Valuations.Whether attending CES or not, interested parties can register for in-person or virtual viewing of Interstellar Soiree. Passes are now available at the Worre Studios Box Office. For more information, visit .# # #About 5AM Global5AM Global is a strategic marketing and business management firm, committed to accelerating the exponential revenue generation of companies and brands. We deliver innovative operational solutions and the most effective and impactful growth strategies and execution; including branding, PR, and event production. Visit for more information.Become Legendary

Brian Edmiston

5AM Global

+1 702-931-3128

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Shawn Andrews invites you to Interstellar Soiree 2024