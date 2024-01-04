The Bookfest® Celebrates Fall 2023 Award Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nasdaq and Tower boards in Times Square spotlight winning books from The BookFest® with a video montage

- Founder of The BookFest, Desireé DuffyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The BookFest ® celebrates the Fall 2023 award winners. BookFest® is thrilled to share a special tribute to our BookFest winners occurred December 2023 when their works illuminated on two digital billboards: the Nasdaq board and the Tower board, both in the heart of Times Square, New York. Animated video montages played for onlookers, showcasing the standout literary works. Many of the esteemed winners gathered in Times Square to revel in the significant moment as their books graced the renowned electronic billboards.Founder of The BookFest, Desireé Duffy, says,“The BookFest Awards shine a spotlight on these amazing authors and books. Witnessing these books take center stage on the Nasdaq board and Tower Board in Times Square underscores how far they've each come on their journeys. The BookFest extends heartfelt congratulations to all the deserving winners.”To learn more about The BookFest, become a BookFester, Join an Online Community of Booklovers from Around the World, and receive updates for The BookFest's Spring 2024 event happening April 6 and 7, visitSpring 2024 submissions for the BookFest Awards are open until Feb 29th 2024. Submitters can take advantage of early bird pricing at The BookFest.ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.

